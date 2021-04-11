Sweeping curbs announced in Delhi as Covid-19 cases shoot

The national capital on Saturday brought back sweeping restrictions on activity to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19, banning large public gatherings and curtailing crowds at restaurants, weddings and funerals on a day Delhi’s positivity rate breached 10%, with the addition of 7,897 fresh infections in its fourth wave of infections.

The number of new cases across the country stood at 152,449, according to the HT dashboard, the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began raging across the world last year.

The latest restrictions in Delhi were similar to those implemented last year after the Centre announced significant curbs in the months following a 68-day hard lockdown to balance the battle against the pandemic and economic activity.

The fresh guidelines – issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday night, a day after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) – said schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till April 30. It said that all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings will remain prohibited till the order is in effect. “Whereas, the situation of Covid-19 in Delhi has been assessed, reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in NCT of Delhi during recent past and therefore, it has become necessary to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus in the interest of public health,” it said.

The order allowed some activities with restrictions. Up to 20 people will be allowed at funerals, and marriage functions can have up to 50 guests. Restaurants and bars can function with up to 50% of their seating capacity, according to the order. The Delhi Metro and DTC buses will be allowed to run at 50% capacity, it added. The Delhi Metro has been running at half capacity, with the cap remaining in place since its services resumed on September 7 last year after remaining shut for 169 days.





On March 27, DDMA re-imposed restrictions on weddings and funerals by limiting the maximum number of guests to 100-200 for weddings and 50 for funerals.

Negative RT-PCR report will be required for travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air, DDMA said, adding that those without a report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine. Maharashtra is in the middle of an alarming spike in cases, with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray saying on Saturday that a complete lockdown was being considered in the state. The DDMA order said: “Stadia for organising sports events shall be allowed without spectators. Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity.”

The fresh restrictions were announced a day after Delhi recorded 8,521 infections were recorded, the second-highest all-time daily tally.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was raging in the Capital, but did not impose a lockdown or any curbs to control the spike. The government later announced a night curfew between 10pm and 5am, which will remain in effect till April 30.

The fresh restrictions in the Capital come at a time the country is witnessing its second wave of infections. Several states have imposed strict restrictions in a bid to control the alarming spread of the disease, with Maharashtra considering a full lockdown after having announced curbs for the weekends. “All government offices of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, local bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I, equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50% as per requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned,” the latest DDMA order said.

The guidelines advised private offices and organisations to stagger the office timings and the presence of staff with an objective to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time. “They are further advised to follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible,” it said. A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be compulsory for all people arriving from Maharashtra by air. “The passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain quarantine for 14 days. All constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from these instructions, if they are asymptomatic.”

All swimming pools, except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events, have also been banned. In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

While the latest order said that students from classes 9 to 12 may be called to schools for academic guidance to prepare for upcoming examinations, a senior official from education minister Manish Sisodia’s office later clarified that no students will be called in. “It seems to be a mistake. The previous government order, which suspended all in-person academic activity, including exams and project work, still stands,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The order said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

Saurabh Suman, manager of Pebble Street in New Friends Colony (NFC), said restaurants have been operating at 50% capacity since last year. “We have been following these restrictions since last year and operating at 50% of the capacity. We are already in a tough spot and if more restrictions are imposed, we will not be able to do any business.”