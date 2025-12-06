Meerut police seize 151 kg ganja worth over 1 cr, eight held

In a major crackdown on the narcotics trade, Meerut police have seized 151 kilograms of ganja, valued at over ₹1 crore, and arrested eight members of a drug trafficking network operating across the district. The operation was carried out jointly by the Kankerkheda police and the SWAT team under the leadership of SP City Ayush Vikram Singh. For representation only (File)

SSP Vipin Tada on Saturday said that police had been receiving consistent intelligence inputs about large-scale ganja supply in Jawahar Nagar, located on Rohta Road, allegedly run by history-sheeter Ajay. Acting on the information, police laid a trap and first arrested Ajay along with four other traffickers who are Manoj, Krishnakant, Rohit alias Sonu, and Rahul. Officials recovered 125 kg of ganja and two luxury vehicles from their possession.

Interrogation of the accused revealed the involvement of additional members of the gang. Following this, police arrested three more traffickers, Ajay alias Kaliya, Chotiya, and Mohit, recovering 26 kg of ganja from them. According to investigators, the gang smuggled small consignments of ganja from Jharkhand using luxury cars and supplied them across Meerut and adjoining areas.

The SSP added that the gang was also active around college campuses, where they targeted students as consumers. The mastermind behind the network, Ajay, has a long criminal history and has been jailed multiple times.

Police are now pursuing the remaining members of the syndicate and mapping their entire supply network.