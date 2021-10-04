Home / Cities / Others / Meerut-Delhi expressway crash: Five killed as car rams into truck
Meerut-Delhi expressway crash: Five killed as car rams into truck

The family was returning from IGI airport after dropping relatives off when the accident took place. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut

Five members of a family, including three women and a girl, died on the spot and an eight-month-old child was injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the Meerut-Delhi expressway on Monday morning, police said.

“The injured child was undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition was stable. The dead bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” said station house officer, Partapur police station, CP Singh.

The deceased were identified as Tajim, 40, his wife Almas, 36, and their family members Juberia, Naseema and Fajla whose age could not be established, Singh added.

The SHO said Tajim, a resident of Bijnor district, along with family members was returning from IGI airport after dropping his father-in-law and brother-in-law, who had to catch a flight to Dubai, at the airport when their car rammed into a parked truck after crossing toll plaza gate on the expressway.

The police officer said the driver of the car might have lost control over the vehicle that led to the mishap. He added that the family of the deceased had been informed of the tragedy.

