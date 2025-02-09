‘Mega Youth Fest’ at Mahakumbh addresses breakups, social media, porn addiction issues

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan organised a ‘Mega Youth Fest’ on Saturday to address issues such as casual love affairs, breakups, addiction to social media, and watching porn. Nearly 2,500 youths present at the event, held in Sector Nine of Tent City, were educated on these issues through stand-up comedy, musical presentations, and motivational talks. Former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur at the Mega Youth Fest in Mahakumbh on Saturday. (HT)

Former minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, shared that Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan had become popular among the youth because its founder, Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, had lakhs of highly educated youth as selfless disciples, along with hundreds of Sadhvis and Swami Sanyasis.

He said this was because Ashutosh Maharaj Ji believed in the divine ideology that if the youth received the right guidance, India would automatically become a ‘Vishwaguru’.

Describing the current situation of the youth, the spokesperson of the institute, Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, said that today’s youth, while singing the song “Yeh Dil Maange More”, are busy watching reels on social media and web series on OTT.

The situation worsens when youth begin watching porn and obscene content on these platforms, she added.

Addressing the issue of addiction, the Sadhvi, while underlining the words of her spiritual guru, Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, said:

“When a person blows the first puff of cigarette smoke, he coughs loudly. His conscience warns him that it is harmful. But even after this experience, does he stop smoking? No. The same happens when he drinks alcohol—vomiting, losing self-control, committing a crime in a drunken state. Despite these bad experiences, does he stay away from alcohol? No.”

The Sadhvi further emphasized that addiction to reels, web series, and porn also creates similar problems in a person.