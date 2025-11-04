Meghalaya HC-appointed panel seeks demolition of 33 illegal coke oven plants

The Justice (Retd) B.P. Katakey Committee, appointed by the Meghalay high court, has recommended the demolition of 33 illegal coke oven plants in the northeastern state’s East Jaiñtia Hills and West Khasi Hills districts within a week, citing their possible link to coal sourced from illegal mining in the state. A coke oven is an industrial furnace used in the recovery of coke from coal, where the conditions of production significantly influence the composition and properties of by-products such as coal tar. (Representational image)

“The non-demolition of such illegal coke oven plants increases the possibility of use of the raw material, i.e., coal sourced from illegal mining in the State, and hence immediate demolition of such coke oven plants is necessary,” the committee stated in its 33rd interim report submitted before the Meghalaya high court.

The committee said that despite repeated communications, it has not been informed of any demolition carried out so far. Of the 33 units, 16 are in East Jaiñtia Hills and 17 in West Khasi Hills.

Its recommendations are based on a Supreme Court order dated November 25, 2024, which directed demolition of plants not complying with siting norms.

According to the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), nine coke oven plants in West Khasi Hills are currently non-operational, while 17 plants not meeting siting norms are also not in operation.

The committee further recommended that the MSPCB conduct inspections every three months to ensure no illegal coke oven plant is re-established or operated.

The state government has been directed to submit a compliance report within a week, while the MSPCB and the Mining and Geology Department must furnish action-taken reports every three months.