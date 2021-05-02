Meghalaya to set up 9 oxygen plants to tide over Covid-19 crisis

Meghalaya will soon set up dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants at three hospitals in the state capital Shillong. Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said the plants are ready for installation.

“The plants will be installed at RP Chest Hospital, Shillong Civil Hospital and Ganesh Das Hospital,” Dr War said, adding “Everything is ready, they just have to come and install.”

The state is also getting funds from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for setting up additional oxygen generation plants at three civil hospitals.

“The one which comes from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is for Tura Civil Hospital, Jowai Civil Hospital and Nongpoh Civil Hospital, the estimate and civil work for those three are yet to be completed,” Dr War said.

“So the question of bringing the oxygen generator does not arise now, only after we have completed all these works… the engineering work, then only they will bring them,” he elaborated.

“Yes, in total, we are planning for 6 plants in Meghalaya… three already finalised and other three are coming,” the top health official said.

Meanwhile, in line with PM Modi’s direction of boosting the availability of oxygen to hospitals, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday has directed Meghalaya to set up three more Oxygen Generation Plants, one each in East Khasi Hills District, West Garo Hills District and West Jaintia Hills District. With this initiative, the state will be well equipped in oxygen generation with nine plants in all.

These dedicated plants will be established at identified government hospitals in district headquarters across various states/UTs. The procurement will be done through the health ministry.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “The allocation of funds to install 551 PSA #Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country through #PMCares is a propitious decision to curb the oxygen crisis & help those in need especially during these times. Thank PM @narendramodi Ji for this decision.”

The primary aim behind establishing PSA Oxygen Generation plants at government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility.