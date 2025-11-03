Metro phase two: Metro station at Shankar Chowk, loan approval hinder finalisation of tender

The tender process for the phase Phase-2 of the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has been delayed due to “non-finalisation” of the Cyber City station’s layout by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), metro official said in a communique to the state government last week. Government authorities want the RRTS station to be shifted towards Delhi, opposite the Ambience Mall, so that there is less traffic congestion at Shankar Chowk. (Photo for representation)

As per the discussion held during a board meeting on October 13, GMRL had stated that another key reason for the delay in tender finalisation was the lack of fund approval from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The Phase-2 of the project involves construction of a 16-km metro line from Sector-9 metro station to Cyber City.

GMRL has already awarded a ₹1,286-crore tender for Phase-1 of the project—from Millennium City Centre to Sector-9. The contractor had started the work on September 3, and recently mobilised the casting yard for the construction of concrete slabs and other structures for the viaduct.

At the October 13 meeting, it was decided by GMRL that in the event of continued delay from the EIB, the portion funded by it may be taken over by the World Bank, which has already completed substantial preparatory work, including appraisal inputs, due diligence, internal approvals and stakeholder consultations.

It may be noted that in June, the Haryana government had formed a committee to finalise the location of the metro station at Shankar Chowk in coordination with NCRTC.

An official aware of the matter said the state government authorities want the RRTS station to be shifted towards Delhi, opposite the Ambience Mall, so that there is less traffic congestion at Shankar Chowk.