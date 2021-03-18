Micro-containment is mega Covid test residents of specific zones are failing

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and gram panchayats in rural Pune have declared several micro-containment zones in the city.

All these containment zones are residential housing societies, supposedly, sealed by the civic bodies.

However, all evidence points to the contrary. Residents are not following containment rules and moving in and out of the housing societies freely.

Some residents of societies declared as micro-containment zones have temporarily shifted residence to avoid the restrictions on movement.

Sun Universe society, which has been sealed by the Narhe gram panchayat since March 12, is a huge society located near the Navale bridge chowk.

There is a hoarding declaring “micro containment zone”, displayed at the entrance.

Movement in and out of the society, however, when HT visited the area on Thursday, was unrestricted.

Speaking anonymously, a resident of the society said, “There Covid positive cases found in our society and Narhe gram panchayat workers came and sealed our society. I work in a private office and didn’t want to be stuck inside the society, so I have moved to my relative’s place for a few days.”

Sushant Kute, ex-sarpanch and current member of the Narhe gram panchayat, said, “A second wave of Covid-19 is possible, so residents should follow rules strictly. We have found people roaming without masks, social distancing is not maintained properly and so some tough decisions had to be taken. Now there is a close watch on the micro containment zones in our gram panchayat and if needed we will make it stricter.”

Similarly, PMC has also sealed several housing societies in the city. One such area is lane number 10 of Rajas Society, under the Kondhwa-Yewalewadi ward office.

As per the order issued by Jyoti Dhotre, assistant municipal commissioner and ward officer, “As the number of Covid cases have gone above five in this area, it has been declared a micro-containment zone. Thermal checking of each person living in the area will be conducted and if the oxygen level is found below 94, that person will be immediately sent for a swab test. Residents should strictly follow the containment rules and do keep proper social distancing.”