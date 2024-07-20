Minister instructs officials to ensure all facilities for kanwariyas

Taking stock of preparations for the Kanwar Yatra at Panchkosi Parikrama Marg, minister of state (independent charge) for stamp and court fee, and registration Ravindra Jaiswal, on Friday instructed the officials that the devotees should not face any kind of problem during the Yatra. (FIle photo)

“Along with regular cleaning of the roads, the lighting system should be completely in order. There should not be any garbage dumps on the roadside,” he said.

During the tour, he also appealed the residents of the area to dispose of the garbage at the designated place and at the designated time so that its quick collection can be ensured.

Earlier, the minister held a meeting with the officials in the Circuit House. The departmental engineer apprised the official that patch work was being done by PWD on the roads of Panchkosi Parikrama Marg. He expressed displeasure over the issue of waterlogging near Jeevandeep School in Bhojuveer and directed to ensure immediate arrangement for water drainage.

He stressed on ensuring complete solution to the sewer problem and also to ensure that street lights were repaired timely.

Jaiswal inspected the camp being built for the Kanwariyas near JP Mehta College. He instructed to ensure adequate lighting and drinking water arrangements in the camps.

During the inspection of the camp being built for the Kanwariyas at Shivpur Ramlila Ground, he instructed to install mattresses along with lighting and drinking water on the spot so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience.

He also instructed the municipal corporation officials to get the faulty hand pumps repaired immediately on the spot. He also conducted a field inspection of the waterlogged areas on the TFC road located at Badalpur and instructed the Jal Nigam to find a permanent solution for it.