A minor attempted suicide in police remand centre by hanging himself by his trouser in Bihar’s Purnea, police said on Tuesday. The boy was under treatment at a private hospital and his condition was said to be critical. Minor boy attempts suicide in police custody in Purnea

The was boy was at the police remand home after he was booked for eloping with a minor girl. Girl’s parents had registered a complaint at the Sadar police station on December 4. Later on Monday evening, the police recovered the two and were brought to police station for interrogation.

The girl was later handed over to her family and the boy was to be sent to the remand home.

“The boy went to the washroom and when half an hour elapsed, two other boys in custody raised an alarm. Later, he was found hanging in the washroom with the help of the string of his trousers. Soon he was rushed to the GMCH Purnea from where the doctors referred him to a higher centre declaring his condition extremely critical,” police officers aware the matter said.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Jyoti Shankar told HT over phone, “The boy is undergoing treatment and is still alive. A probe will be conducted in this regard.”

In May 2024, a 32- year- old man and his minor sister-in-law who he had just married were found hanging in a police lock -up after being detained on the complaint of the girl’s family on the charges of child marriage in Araria. Later, the incident had sparked local outrage and violence, with villagers ransacking and setting fire to Tarabari police station. Both civilians and police personnel were injured in the mayhem.