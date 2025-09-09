New Delhi, A juvenile, along with his 22-year-old friend, has been apprehended for stealing jewellery from his own house in Delhi's Bindapur area, a police officer said on Tuesday. Minor boy steals jewellery from home with friend's help, apprehended

All the stolen ornaments have been recovered, he said in a statement.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Bindapur police station on August 26 after a complaint stated that unknown individuals have stolen jewellery from a house.

"A team was constituted to crack the burglary case," said the officer.

Investigators visited the spot and scanned CCTV footage from the house and nearby areas but found no sign of forced entry or outsiders entering the premises. This led police to suspect the involvement of an insider, the officer said.

"While the probe was on, police received a tip-off that a boy was roaming near Government Senior Secondary School, Bindapur, with jewellery items suspected to be stolen. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended the boy, who turned out to be the complainant's own minor son," he said.

The boy's father was summoned and during questioning, the juvenile confessed that he stole the jewellery from his house with the help of a friend.

While a portion of the stolen ornaments were recovered from his possession, the boy disclosed that the rest were hidden at another location, with his friend Jishan.

Based on the boy's statement, Jishan, a resident of Uttam Nagar who worked at a factory in Nand Ram Park after studying till Class 11, was apprehended. The rest of the stolen items were recovered from him, the officer added.

In total, one gold chain, two pairs of gold earrings, one pair of gold bali, two gold rings, five silver chains, two pairs of silver anklets, one silver waistband, three silver rings, two silver rakhis and one pair of small silver bangles have been recovered, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.