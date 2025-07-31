Minor dies after being hit by speeding car on Sohna-Tauru Road

Gurugram: A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding car while he was crossing the Sohna-Tauru Road on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. The driver has been traced and arrested, they added. A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding car while he was crossing the Sohna-Tauru Road on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

They identified the deceased as Mohammad (goes by a single name). The minor boy belonged to Nuh. Police said he was a Class VII student and had reached Sohna to visit his maternal uncle.

The incident took place near Pipaka Pyau village when Mohammad was trying to cross the road at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Gurugram police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said that a speeding car hit the minor and fled from the spot. “Commuters raised an alarm and rushed him to the civil hospital in Sohna where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The impact was such that he was flung in the air for several feet resulting in a severe head injury,” Kumar said.

Investigators said that after scanning CCTV camera footage, they were able to identify the car that had hit Mohammad and had also got its registration number. They said that its owner was tracked and the driver was arrested on Thursday.

Based on the complaint of Mohammad’s maternal uncle, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City Sohna police station on Thursday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, police said.