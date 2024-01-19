Minor girl abducted in Prayagraj by man on pretext of showing Sangam

A minor girl who had come to Magh Mela with her mother, was allegedly abducted by an unidentified person. The girl and her mother had arrived from Mirzapur and were befriended by an unidentified person. An FIR has been registered in this connection and efforts were on to trace the girl, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In her complaint given to the police, the woman said she had arrived at Rambagh railway station on January 11 with her 14-year-old daughter. The duo roamed around but failed to find and reach Sangam. In the afternoon, they returned to Rambagh railway station where they met an unidentified man who offered to take them to Sangam.

The man took the woman and her daughter to Sangam on his bike and later, he took the duo to his home where they stayed the night. The woman claimed that in the morning, the man first took her to Rambagh railway station for returning to Mirzapur and said he was returning soon with her daughter. However, the man did not return even after several hours.

The woman then reached the Mela area and approached the missing persons centre in a bid to find her daughter. After searching for her daughter for over a week, the woman approached Kydganj police and lodged an FIR of abduction against the unidentified man.

SHO of Kydganj police station, Deepa Singh, said the woman had informed that the accused stays close to Rambagh railway station. However, she could not remember the exact location. Efforts were on to trace and rescue the minor girl, she added.

Attempt to derail Muri Express: Police quiz locals

The Puramufti police are questioning residents of Chhabilepur village to identify culprits involved in the attempt to derail Muri Express on Delhi-Howrah route by placing a stone block on the railway tracks on Sunday. An FIR has been registered against unidentified culprits at Puramufti police station on the complaint of railway section engineer Anuj Singh.

Police said that investigations till now revealed that a stone block was placed within half an hour before arrival of Muri Express as another train had passed from the route before that. It is suspected that the peopel involved in attempting to derail the train may be local residents. SHO Puramufti police station, Ajeet Kumar Singh, said villagers were being questioned to identify the elements who may be involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, NCR is also carrying out investigations in this connection. Railway teams, GRP and RPF teams have been asked to remain on alert and ensure security of railway tracks in the region.

The loco pilot of Muri Express managed to control the train after the collision with the stone block and averted a major mishap.

Cyber conmen dupe people

Cyber conmen duped people after making a website in the name of a hotel in Khuldabad area. People were duped on the pretext of booking rooms at the hotel. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the hotel manager, police said.

In his complaint given to Khuldabad police, hotel manager, Satish Singh said cyber conmen made a website in the name of the hotel and used photographs of the hotel on it. The conmen mentioned a mobile number on the website and were duping people in name of booking rooms at the hotel.

The manager also attached a printout of the website with his complaint. SHO Khuldabad police station, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, said an FIR has been registered and further investigations were being carried out with the help of the cyber cell.