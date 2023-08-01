Kanpur Shocker: Class 10th boy who killed his classmate watched ‘how to kill’ videos on YouTube

KANPUR A day after a Class 10th student slit the throat of his classmate in his classroom at city-based school, police have revealed that the minor accused learnt about the ‘most effective ways to kill a person’ through Google and YouTube. For representation only (HT File)

Cops privy to the investigation have said that the accused watched several videos on how to kill a person for over four weeks before actually killing his classmate. The autopsy has revealed that the victim had six wounds, including a five-inch-deep injury on the wind pipe. The accused made the kill exactly in the manner he saw it in the videos.

Assistant commissioner of police, Ghatampur, Dinesh Shukla, said that the accused student had made up his mind to kill his classmate due to regular face-offs with him. “The accused wanted to learn ways to make a kill. Therefore, he started watching related videos on YouTube.” The cop added, “The accused used the mobile phones of his relatives for this. Police are trying to find out the sites he visited and the videos he watched.”

During interrogation, the accused told investigators, “Using the knife on neck was described as the most effective way to kill a person. First, you overpower, then slit the neck and after that, drive the knife inside. I did exactly that.” On being asked about the knife, the accused said that he bought it from the market. He specifically chose a big one which he could hide in his bag and carry it to the classroom.

During questioning, the accused also revealed that he and the victim were in ‘love’ with the same girl, a Class 12th student from the same school. He added that his classmate would often threaten to kill him. In fact, the accused has said that the boy and his friends were planning to attack him after school hours on Monday.

“I always feared he will kill me; I wanted to be prepared for a duel. I would often ask him to not abuse me for speaking to his girlfriend. However, he threatened to kill me on Monday again. I was convinced that if I did not kill him, he will kill me,” the accused told police in custody.

Additional DCP Ankita Sharma said during investigation, police found the notebook of the Class 12th girl. The accused also had feelings for the girl. This was the bone of contention between the two boys.

“A case of murder has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father against the accused. The accused would now undergo age determination examination. He is 13 years old as per his Aadhaar card. Subsequently, Nilendra would be sent to a juvenile home,” said the senior cop.

Significantly, the murder was captured by CCTVs installed in the classroom. Police have seized the digital video recorder to keep the footage safe, said officials.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Haidar Naqvi Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond. ...view detail