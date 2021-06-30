Minor tribal girl gang raped in Prayagraj

A 16-year-old tribal girl was gang raped by two miscreants in a village under trans-Yamuna area Karchhana police station, in the outskirts of Prayagraj, late on Tuesday night. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit and other senior officials reached the scene and sent the girl for a medical examination.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said that on the complaint of girl’s father, an FIR has been lodged against two youths of the area and the two accused have been arrested. The police will ensure strict punishment to them, he said, adding, further investigation was on.

The girl had gone to the fields when two youths of the same area identified as Gufran and Faizan waylaid her. They gang raped the girl and escaped from the scene issuing threats. The villagers rushed towards the spot on hearing her cries but the miscreants had escaped by then. The villagers meanwhile claimed that the girl was waylaid by six youths but she could recognise only two of them.