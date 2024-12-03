Missing boy’s body found in sack in Agra

Body of a missing eight-year-old boy was found in a jute bag at the backyard of his house in Nayapur town within limits of Pinahat police station of Agra district on Monday morning. (Pic for representation)

A ‘tilak’ was found on the forehead of the deceased boy raising apprehension of superstitious practices as the reason behind the murder. Some injury marks were also found on his body.

Karan Singh, 8, went missing while playing outside his house in Nayapur town three days ago. Search operation was lodged for the missing boy, but to no avail and finally the police were informed at Pinahat police station in Agra.

On Monday morning, the body was found lying in the backyard of the house in a sack. It appeared that the body was dumped on the spot after committing the crime elsewhere.

Villagers gathered and were shocked to find ‘tilak’ on the forehead of the deceased boy. Many believed that superstitious practices might be behind the killing.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Atul Sharma reached the Nayapur town Monday morning as police began investigation and the body was sent for postmortem examination.

“Police teams have been constituted, and forensic experts are being consulted. The matter has been discussed with family members and those involved will soon be arrested,” said DCP (East) Agra rural.

“Exact reasons are yet to be assigned, but keeping in view the ‘tilak’ on forehead and other factors, it cannot be ruled out that someone believing in superstitious practices could be behind the killing. Police will soon unearth the facts related to the case,” said Sharma.