Lakhimpur Kheri: Mixed results evoke mixed reactions

The election results of four nagar palika and eight nagar panchayat chairpersons' seats in Lakhimpur evoked mixed reactions among the ruling party cadre.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates added one more Nagar Palika seat to their party coffer, winning three – Gola, Palia Kalan and Mohammadi – out of the four nagar palika chairpersons’ seats. In 2017 urban local bodies’ polls, it had won only two seats of Lakhimpur and Mohammadi.

However, the humiliating defeat of the BJP candidate Pushpa Singh on the prestigious Lakhimpur Nagar Palika seat at the hands of party rebel and former district BJP president, Dr Eira, came as a big shock to party leaders.

Even more shocking was that Pushpa Singh was left a distant third in Lakhimpur, and even in the neighbouring Oel and Kheri Town nagar Panchayats, BJP candidates were left on 7th and 3rd positions, respectively.

Among the four Nagar Palika seats, independent Dr Eira was elected chairperson of Lakhimpur, BJP district vice-president and party candidate Vijay Kumar Shukla Rinku was elected chairperson of Gola Gokarnanath, KB Gupta of BJP was elected chairperson of Palia Nagar Palika and BJP candidate Sandeep Mehrotra was elected chairperson of Mohammadi Nagar Palika.

Among the eight Nagar Panchayats of the district, including two newly formed Bheera and Nighasan Nagar Panchayats, independent candidates dominated a majority of the seats. BJP managed to bag two Nagar Panchayat seats of Nighasan and Mailani where its candidates Badri Prasad and Kirti Maheshwari were elected chairpersons, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party candidate Uzma B bagged the Kheri Town Nagar Panchayat seat while the remaining Singahi, Bheera, Barbar, Oel and Dhaurahra went to independent candidates Mohd Qayum, Charu Shukla, Sanjay Sharma, Pratibha and Nafis Khan respectively.