Mizoram: 14 killed as stone quarry collapses due to heavy rainfall

As many as 14 people were killed in Mizoram after a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl’s Melthum area due to heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said. According to official reports, 14 people have died so far. (ANI)

The incident took place around 6am and officials said the search operation remains underway.

According to officials, a few individuals including a child have been rescued so far but further rescue operations have been delayed due to heavy rainfall.

The stone quarry located at Melthum and Hlimen border at Aizawl district collapsed leaving many workers trapped under it.

The director general of police (DGP), Mizoram, Anil Shukla said that a massive rescue operation was launched immediately with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles and local police personnel pressed into action.

Heavy rainfall began on May 27 due to cyclone Remal and it intensified on May 28 which has caused landslides in many areas across the state.

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhom on Tuesday morning called for an emergency meeting with home minister K Sapdanga’n Zokhawthar and heads of all the departments to take stock of the situation.

Addressing media persons, Lalduhoma said that they are monitoring the situation and efforts are underway to assess the fatalities and damage caused by Cyclone Remal.

He said that per the latest information, 14 people have died so far and some are still missing.

“We are taking appropriate measures to handle the situation,” he said.