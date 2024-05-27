Cyclone Remal: Meghalaya fully prepared, says Dy CM

The Meghalaya government is fully prepared to ensure the safety of its citizens in the wake of heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclone Remal, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said on Monday. Heavy winds and rains caused by Cyclone Remal along the coastal areas in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday. (AP)

After chairing a review meeting, Tynsong, who also holds the state’s home portfolio, also urged the citizens not to panic and said that the government has instructed all district collectors (DCs) not to sleep but to work 24x7 during the ongoing cyclone.

“We are fully prepared, be it financially or be it physically, be it whatever situation arises, we are ready. We have instructed all the agencies, be it government, be it NGOs, be it stakeholders up to the village level that they should cooperate and also work closely with the government machinery, which is already linked up to village level,” he told journlaists.

He added, “The prediction says that this cyclone will go on till tomorrow (Tuesday)…We have specifically instructed all DCs (district collectors) not to sleep but to work 24x7 during the ongoing cyclone.”

“In a few districts, we may be vulnerable, and we have instructed the district administrations to be more vigilant and also to be in active mode,” he said.

According to him, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills are most likely to be vulnerable.

Asked whether the government will direct the closure of schools, he said, “We have discussed this issue. We leave it to the wisdom of the district administrations in consultation with the sub-divisional school education officers (SDSEOs) to take necessary decisions on this issue. The state government does not have to say anything on this, but the advisory note given to the district administration is to take necessary steps or take a decision on the ground as and when you feel it is necessary.”

On the problem of flooding due to absence of proper drainage, Tynsong said, “We need a joint effort, be it urban affairs, Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) as well as public works department (PWD) roads, we are consulting, and we will take necessary actions.”

Meanwhile, all districts have declared closure of schools on May 28 to alleviate students from any untoward incidents.