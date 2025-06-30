Mizoram CM urges refugees to respect local norms, stresses peaceful co-existence

AIZAWL: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Monday called on refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh and those displaced by the ethnic conflict in Manipur residing in the state to respect local laws, cultural practices, and religious traditions, emphasising the need for peaceful co-existence. Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma. (File Photo)

Speaking at the Mizoram Peace Accord Day celebration held at Aizawl’s Lammual ground, Lalduhoma cited recent remarks by home minister K. Sapdanga that nearly half of the crimes in Mizoram were committed by refugees.

“It is unfortunate that the actions of a few miscreants overshadow the goodwill of many law-abiding individuals,” the chief minister said. “I urge our refugee friends to honor our laws and customs.”

Lalduhoma specifically addressed refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as internally displaced persons from Manipur, asking them to integrate with the local community by observing social norms and participating in unified church practices rather than holding separate congregations.

“As hosts, we must remember these individuals are our kin by blood. But as guests, they must respect our cultural values and religious unity,” he added.

Lalduhoma also highlighted Mizoram’s emerging role as a key commercial hub linking India to ASEAN nations. He noted the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) is nearing completion and said the government has formed a study group led by the chief secretary to prepare the state for the expected growth.

“Mizoram is on the cusp of becoming a gateway to Southeast Asia. Our people must be ready to embrace this transformation,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of a collaborative relationship with the central government, regardless of party politics. “Our politics must be rooted in mutual respect. Let’s maintain dignity in public discourse and avoid divisive rhetoric,” he urged.

The event marked the anniversary of the 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord, a landmark agreement between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF), which ended two decades of insurgency. The accord was signed on June 30, 1986, by MNF leader Laldenga, Union home secretary R.D. Pradhan, and Mizoram’s then chief secretary Lalkhama.