Mizoram: High alert around border after gunfight between Myanmar army, rebel outfits

High alert was sounded by authorities in Mizoram’s Champhai district after heavy gunfight took place between Myanmar army and rebel outfits across the border since Sunday evening which has resulted in several hundred Myanmar nationals residing close to the border entering the Indian side seeking refuge. According to officials, gunfight started between Myanmar army and cadres of Chinland Defence Force (CDF). (Representative file image)

According to officials, gunfight started between Myanmar army and cadres of Chinland Defence Force (CDF), an outfit formed in 2021 against the military junta in the neighbouring country on Sunday.

“Fighting started on Sunday evening. It continued through the night and ended early on Monday morning. There are also reports of bombing close to the international border, but there’s no damage on the Indian side,” said James Lalrinchhana, deputy commissioner of Champhai.

He added that efforts are underway to confirm the exact situation on the ground and a team of magistrates have been sent to Zokhawthar, a border town in Champhai.

More details are expected later in the day, the official said.

“There could be collateral damage on our side due to the events across the border. We are ready to face that, and officials have been instructed about it,” Lalrinchhana said.

Following the violence, over 1,000 Myanmar nationals, all of them residents of towns and villages close to the border, have reportedly crossed to the Indian side.

At least two of them who sustained injuries have been sent to Champhai for treatment.

“We can’t say exactly how many Myanmar nationals have entered India since Sunday. This has been a regular feature for over two years now. Every time there’s fresh violence in Myanmar, citizens of that country enter India for safety. Most of them return when the situation becomes normal,” he said.

“We don’t have any reports of any damage or injury to anyone on the Indian side due to events across the border. We are taking stock of developments and keeping an eye on this,” said Vineet Kumar, superintendent of police, Champhai.

