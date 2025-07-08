Mizoram home minister criticises imposition of governor’s rule in Chakma Council

Aizawl: Mizoram home minister K Sapdanga on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to the imposition of governor’s rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), calling it a move that breached democratic will of the elected government. Mizoram Governor V K Singh. (File Photo)

Speaking at a press conference in Aizawl, Sapdanga said, “The governor’s decision to place the CADC under governor’s rule, delegating its functions to the deputy commissioner of Lawngtlai district, goes against the opinion and wishes of the council of ministers.”

Governor V K Singh imposed governor’s rule in CADC on Monday, citing ongoing political instability and frequent leadership changes within the council. A notification issued by the Department of District Council and Minority Affairs said that, under constitutional provisions, the governor had assumed all powers and responsibilities of the council.

According to the home minister, 16 out of the 20 elected members of CADC had recently joined the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), giving the party a clear majority and prompting it to stake a claim to form a new government.

“The governor had requested a formal letter outlining the wishes of the council of ministers. We submitted that letter on July 5, clearly supporting the formation of a new majority government under ZPM. Despite this, the governor chose to impose direct rule, which we see as a serious breach of democratic principles,” Sapdanga said.

He further added that chief minister Lalduhoma had also personally requested the governor to recommend that the 16-member ZPM legislature party be allowed to form the new government in CADC.

The imposition of governor’s rule followed the removal of former chief executive member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma through a no-confidence motion on June 16. After his ouster, Lakkhan Chakma staked claim to lead the council, backed by eight BJP members who defected to ZPM on June 2, making him the third CEM of the 11th CADC.