Friday, Mar 07, 2025
Mizoram narcotics dept. seizes 48 kg of methamphetamine worth 62 cr; 3 arrested

BySangzuala Hmar
Mar 07, 2025 05:02 PM IST

The arrested individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and are currently under judicial custody.

The Mizoram excise and narcotics department on Friday busted a massive drug racket and seized 48.06kg of Methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as party drug ‘meth’, valued at an estimated 62 crore in the illegal market.

The seizure took place in Khatla locality at the heart of state capital Aizawl.

Three individuals, including one woman, were arrested and identified as Munglamtuanga (33) of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi, Joseph Hmangaihzuala (49) from Ramhlun South of Aizawl, and Zalinthluaii (46) of Zokhawthar in Champhai.

Confirming the development, police spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said the operation was initiated following a tip-off and a specific intel led to the arrest of Zalinthluaii on Thursday.

The investigation rapidly progressed, and by the same evening, the excise and narcotics department and the Narcotics Control Bureau launched a joint operation that resulted in the seizure of the contraband and the arrest of the other two suspects.

The arrested individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and are currently under judicial custody.

