Mizoram records 29,96 HIV related deaths, over 11,000 new cases since 2020

AIZAWL: Mizoram has recorded 2,996 deaths among people living with HIV between 2020 and July 2025, while 11,032 new HIV-positive cases were detected during the same period, health minister Lalrinpuii said on Saturday. Aizawl district has the highest number of HIV-positive cases with 11,128, while Hnahthial district reported the lowest with 284 cases. (Representational image)

District-wise figures show 1,725 cases in Champhai, 437 in Khawzawl, 1,502 in Kolasib, 749 in Lawngtlai, 1,324 in Lunglei, 697 in Mamit, 469 in Saitual, 818 in Serchhip, and 704 in Siaha.

The minister further stated that 18,694 HIV-positive patients are currently receiving Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART), while 1,143 patients are yet to begin treatment.

Mizoram has consistently reported the highest HIV prevalence rate in India, far above the national average. Health experts attribute this to factors such as drug abuse, particularly intravenous drug use, unsafe sexual practices, and the state’s close proximity to international borders, which facilitates drug trafficking and related vulnerabilities.