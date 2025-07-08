MNNIT, IIT-K experts to nurture govt primary teachers, students

Experts from premier technical institutions—Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad—will mentor teachers and guide students under a new initiative launched by the Union ministry of education. The move aims to enhance the quality of education in government-run primary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to inspire students to take greater interest in science, mathematics, and technology (HT File Photo)

The initiative is designed not only to provide technical and academic support to government primary school teachers but also to inspire students to take greater interest in science, mathematics, and technology.

The programme, approved in the supplementary Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting for the academic session 2025–26, held on May 28, but whose revised minutes were confirmed and made public only on July 3, is part of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and aims to bridge the gap between technical expertise and grassroots education, said officials of the state basic education department.

A budget of approximately ₹49 lakh has been sanctioned for its implementation, they added.

Experts from IIT Kanpur and MNNIT will work closely with teachers and students in 44,499 basic education schools across the state, offering mentorship to foster learning, growth, and overall academic success, read the PAB meeting minutes, a copy of which is with HT.

This effort is aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises inclusive, innovative, and quality-driven education. In line with these goals, regular training programmes will be organised for teachers, while students will benefit from workshops focused on science and technology.

The programme also aims to promote project-based learning and improve the effective use of digital tools in classrooms, officials said.

Additionally, IIT Kanpur’s Online Rural Education Initiative (OREI) has also received approval. Under this scheme, student volunteers from the institute are reaching out to remote rural schools, teaching science and mathematics, and making quality education more accessible.

Last year, the ministry had also recommended a five-day educational tour for 150 selected students from across Uttar Pradesh (two from each district) to visit premier scientific institutions such as ISRO, Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, various IITs, science parks, and museums—further reinforcing the government’s push toward experiential learning and scientific curiosity.