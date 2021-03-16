MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai
After targeting the Gujarati community in the past few years, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in a U-turn is now wooing the community members its latest enrolment drive, inaugurated by the party chief on Sunday.
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
The campaign is the brainchild of party’s Cine Workers’ Association office bearer Bharat Bhanushali, who has taken the initiative in Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area.
Defending the move, Ameya Khopkar, the cine association’s head, said it was imperative to attract the Gujarati community members.
“Bhanushali is a Gujarati who lives in an area dominated by the community. He has campaigned in Gujarati to attract the community members to our party fold. I don’t think there is anything wrong with this,” said Khopkar.
When Khopkar was asked about party members ransacking shops having Gujarati signboards, he said MNS continues to oppose them.
“We are firm on having Marathi signboards, but this is about the party’s enrolment drive,” said Khopkar.
Thackeray had objected to Gujarati signboards posted outside hotels on highways during his Gudi Padwa speech in 2018. Following this, MNS workers had vandalised signboards of at least six hotels in Vasai, as they were in Gujarati. The incident had sent shockwaves among the community members.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Hemraj Shah, who had launched party’s ‘Mumbai ma jalebi fafda, Uddhav Thackeray aapda’ campaign to woo Gujarati voters, said that the community members “will not fall prey to MNS”.
“On the one hand they hate Gujaratis and spare no opportunity to hurt them, and on the other, indulge in such campaigns. Our community will never support MNS,” said Shah.
Currently, Gujaratis play an important role in the politics of Mumbai, and enjoy substantial numbers in areas such as Ghatkopar, Walkeshwar, Borivli, Kandivli, Mulund and Goregaon. They are strong supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and hence, the Congress, Sena and MNS are trying to woo them to their fold.
