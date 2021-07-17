MNS student wing chief joins Shiv Sena

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) suffered a setback on Friday after Aditya Shirodkar, the chief of the party’s student wing joined Shiv Sena.

Shirodkar is the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s long-time associate and former business partner Rajan. In the past few years, relations had soured between Thackeray and Rajan that finally culminated in his exit from the MNS.

Shirodkar met chief minister (CM) and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence Varsha and joined the saffron party.

“I found both Uddhavsaheb and [CM’s son and state minister] Aaditya Thackeray doing a great job and hence decided to join the Sena. Even my father is with me in the Shiv Sena. My father is no longer associated with Rajsaheb,” said Shirodkar.

Shirodkar declined to comment about his exit from MNS.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha seat from South Central Mumbai constituency on MNS’s ticket.

Shirodkar was associated with Raj Thackeray in winning the bid for Kohinoor Mills No 3 at Dadar for ₹421 crore in 2005. The deal took place through Kohinoor CTNL which was set up by Unmesh Joshi – son of former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi – Thackeray and Shirodkar in 2005. In 2008, both Raj and Rajan sold their stake and exited the project. It came under scanner when Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) scam came to light in 2018. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started the probe of Kohinoor CTNL after it came to light that it received loan and equity investments adding up to ₹860 crore from IL&FS.

Both Raj and Rajan were questioned by the ED over this deal.