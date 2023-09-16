Modi’s Varanasi visit on Sept 23: Admn cracks whip to expedite preparations

The district administration has taken a stern view of the delay in preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit to his parliamentary constituency on September 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)

District magistrate S Rajalingam instructed officials and contractors to ensure completion of the land-levelling work near the main gate of Atal Residential School in Karsada by Saturday evening itself.

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium and inaugurate the Atal Residential School in Varanasi.

Rajalingam and commissioner of police, Ashok Mutha Jain, inspected the venue in Ganjari where PM Modi will address a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of the cricket stadium.

Rajalingam also inspected the newly constructed Atal Residential School in Karsada. He expressed deep displeasure over the delay in the completion of work, including levelling, despite the instructions given earlier.

The DM inspected all the classrooms as well as other arrangements there. He expressed his displeasure as he saw some portion of the back walls of the school unplastered yet and levelling work not completed.

He instructed the PWD engineer to ensure completion of the road work.

Atal Residential School

Atal Residential Schools have separate hostels for the students to stay. The school’s curriculum is based on the CBSE board. The school is equipped with CCTV cameras and solar panels have been installed here along with a computer lab. It has clean RO drinking water facility, ground for sports activities, uniforms, study (books, notebooks), food etc. All the facilities are free for the students.

The school has been constructed in an area of 12.25 acres at a cost of ₹66.54 crore in Karsada, Varanasi, officials said.