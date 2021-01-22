IND USA
Mohali MC elections: Balbir Sidhu’s brother among 50 in fray from Congress

The Congress on Friday released its list of 50 candidates for the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) elections, retaining 14 of the 15 former councillors
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:16 PM IST

The Congress on Friday released its list of 50 candidates for the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) elections, retaining 14 of the 15 former councillors.

Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu released the list at the Congress office in Phase 1.

The minister’s brother, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, is also in fray and will be contesting from ward number 10 against Azad group candidate and two-time councillor Paramjeet Singh Kahlon.

Among other prominent persons, who got tickets, are former MC president Rajinder Singh Rana, former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain and former councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi.

Claiming that the Congress will win majority of the seats, Balbir, who is also the local MLA, said, “Mohali residents have seen development in the past few years and also know who the backstabbers are. Currently, development works of nearly 100 crore are underway in the city.”

On Thursday, the Azad group, led by former mayor Kulwant Singh, had released its list of 30 candidates.

Also contesting the elections are the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are expected to announce their candidates within a week, ahead of the February 14 polls.

The last five-year term of the civic body ended in April 26 last year.

In the 2015 elections, 27 councillors, including 10 from the Azad group, 15 from the Congress and two independent councillors elected Kulwant Singh, then an independent, as the mayor, but he joined SAD in August 2017.

SAD files complaint with election commission against Balbir

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for violating the election code of conduct.

Charanjit Singh Brar, political adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and district assistant observer, complained that despite implementation of the code of conduct for the MC elections, the Congress minister had put up large boards about development in Mohali, a violation of the poll code.

