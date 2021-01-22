Mohali MC elections: Balbir Sidhu’s brother among 50 in fray from Congress
The Congress on Friday released its list of 50 candidates for the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) elections, retaining 14 of the 15 former councillors.
Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu released the list at the Congress office in Phase 1.
The minister’s brother, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, is also in fray and will be contesting from ward number 10 against Azad group candidate and two-time councillor Paramjeet Singh Kahlon.
Among other prominent persons, who got tickets, are former MC president Rajinder Singh Rana, former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain and former councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi.
Claiming that the Congress will win majority of the seats, Balbir, who is also the local MLA, said, “Mohali residents have seen development in the past few years and also know who the backstabbers are. Currently, development works of nearly ₹100 crore are underway in the city.”
On Thursday, the Azad group, led by former mayor Kulwant Singh, had released its list of 30 candidates.
Also contesting the elections are the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are expected to announce their candidates within a week, ahead of the February 14 polls.
The last five-year term of the civic body ended in April 26 last year.
In the 2015 elections, 27 councillors, including 10 from the Azad group, 15 from the Congress and two independent councillors elected Kulwant Singh, then an independent, as the mayor, but he joined SAD in August 2017.
SAD files complaint with election commission against Balbir
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for violating the election code of conduct.
Charanjit Singh Brar, political adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and district assistant observer, complained that despite implementation of the code of conduct for the MC elections, the Congress minister had put up large boards about development in Mohali, a violation of the poll code.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC elections: Balbir Sidhu’s brother among 50 in fray from Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NAAC accreditation: Bihar’s tally drops to below 100, deadline for all is 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lone BSP MLA joins JD(U)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25-year-old Tamil Nadu man held for being a member of ‘terror gang’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim to become more accessible to foreign tourists as Ramman checkpost reopens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Tezpur University today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu confirmed in 5 more districts of Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shut schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culling of 53,000 birds at two poultry farms in Mohali’s Dera Bassi begins today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP spar over allegations of financial irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC may allow only five food carts per ward, provide permanent licence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All polluting industries in Capital will likely switch to PNG by month-end: Delhi pollution control body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The burglar who made away with jewellery worth ₹20 crore, but got caught within 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Labourer killed, two injured in Ambala building collapse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor turnout in Pune district leads to vaccine wastage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox