Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Mohali: Woman injured in road mishap dies after battling for life for 25 days

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:24 am IST

Her son filed a police complaint following her demise. He narrated that his mother had come to Zirakpur to visit her family

A 67-year-old woman, who was injured after being hit by a car near the Zirakpur-Baltana flyover on July 5, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday after fighting for life for 25 days.

The victim, Kamlesh Sharma, was a resident of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Her son filed a police complaint following her demise. He narrated that his mother had come to Zirakpur to visit her family. “She got down from a vehicle near the flyover and began crossing the road. Suddenly, a speeding car appeared and hit her,” he alleged.

The car, bearing registration number CH01-AS-3803, was allegedly being driven by Amar Singh.

Sharma was initially rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh. But she died during treatment on Wednesday.

Following her son’s complaint, police registered a case against the car driver under Sections 281 (negligent driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

