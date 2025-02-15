Mohali: 6.8-lakh relief for kin of scooterist killed in mishap

Over a year after speeding tipper truck claimed the life of a 62-year-old scooterist in a road accident in 2023, a local court on Friday awarded ₹6.8 lakh as compensation to his bereaved family. The untimely death of the deceased shattered his family members’ lives and caused them significant mental anguish, the Mohali court was informed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Anwar Ahmed, also known as Mohammad Anwar, was killed after his scooter was hit by the tipper truck near Sector 80. Following this, a case was registered against the truck driver at the Sohana police station.

Seeking compensation, Anwar’s wife Sajida, 57, had moved court.

A resident of Kumbra village in Sector 68, Mohali, Sajida submitted that her husband was 62 years old at the time of the accident, was active, in good health, and ran a salon in Manauli village, Mohali, earning over ₹4 lakh annually.

The untimely death of the deceased shattered his family members’ lives and caused them significant mental anguish. Thus, she demanded ₹50,000 in compensation with 12% annual interest from the date of the accident until recovery.

In their response, the truck’s insurer informed the court that at the time of the alleged accident, the truck driver did not have a valid and effective driving licence, violating the Motor Vehicles Act and insurance policy terms.

The truck, with number PB-65-AS 5124, also lacked a valid registration certificate, permit, route permit and fitness certificate at the time of the accident, and was used in violation of insurance policy and Motor Vehicles Act terms, thus no liability can be imposed under the insurance policy.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the truck driver to pay a compensation of ₹6.8 lakh to the bereaved family, along with 7.5% interest.