Money generated from narcotics trade goes back to Pakistan to fund terror activities in J&K: DGP

Money generated from the narcotics trade is returned to Pakistan and subsequently used to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, director general of police Dilbag Singh on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh addresses the media in Jammu on Sunday. (PTI)

“We are faced with a new challenge where the drugs and weapons are smuggled from Pakistan together. While the weapons are delivered to the terrorists, the major part of the drug proceeds are returned to handlers (across the border) and the rest shared by the peddlers. The proceeds (from the drugs trade) are being utilised to keep terrorism alive (in Jammu and Kashmir),” the police chief told reporters here on the sidelines of the Jammu marathon.

Responding to a question on the seizure of 7kg heroin, over ₹2.30 crore in cash and some arms and ammunition from the home of a notorious drug peddler in Mandi sector on March 3, Singh said a dozen major peddling rackets had been busted in the recent past.

“The probes unearthed interstate connections of drug trafficking, especially connected to Punjab, and raids were conducted. We are also roping in the Narcotics Control Bureau and, like in the past, investigated various cases together. In this (Poonch) case, the entire module involved in the drug trafficking will be unveiled and stern action taken against those found involved,” he added.

“The money generated from the drugs trade is returned to handlers in Pakistan who use the cash to fund terror activities. Some cash is handed over to infiltrating terrorists. Money is also sent to this side by drones,” he said.

Singh said if anyone is assigned the task of triggering a blast, he is given both the improvised explosive device and the prize money in advance by drone. “This is the same money that is generated by the drugs trade and used by Pakistani agencies and terrorist groups operating from there,” Singh said.