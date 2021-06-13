Monsoon to cover entire UP in 48 hrs

Lucknow: The south-west monsoon is expected to cover all parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours, according to a forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The monsoon covered some parts of east and central UP on Sunday, following a delay of two days.

“Under the influence of prevailing synoptic conditions, the monsoon has further advanced into more parts of east UP and is likely to advance in the remaining parts of west UP in during the next 48 hours,” read the forecast issued by the IMD. The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in many parts of the state.

“Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive over 18 mm of rainfall in the next 48 hours. The rain will be scattered fairly across the state. Some areas of central and west UP may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm,” said state MeT department director JP Gupta.

According to MeT officials, the monsoon reached UP after a delay of two days which was caused due to formation of high-pressure zone over north India. “The monsoon has covered more than 30 % of the state, mostly in east UP in the past two days. The movement of the monsoon from east to west across UP seems normal and as expected,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported from some parts of the state on Sunday. In Etah, a woman and her daughter were killed when the roof of the room they were sleeping in collapsed following heavy rain during the wee hours on Sunday. Two other members of the family were also injured in the incident. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed district officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured.

Acting on the forecast, administrations of all UP districts have been put on alert to avoid any losses due to adverse weather conditions. The district administrations have been asked to intimate locals about heavy rainfall and advise caution.