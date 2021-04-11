More trouble for Atiq Ahmad as ED registers money laundering case

Mafia-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad, presently lodged in Ahmedabad jail, is in further trouble. Prayagraj wing of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now registered a case of money laundering against him.

The ED registered the case on Thursday and the action was initiated on the basis of pending cases against Atiq in police records. There are 195 cases pending against him, said an official aware of the development.

“It is likely that ED would now try to locate moveable and immovable assets of Atiq, his kin and cohorts located both in India and abroad, believed to be in several crores. The ED would strive to trace these assets and initiate attachments process,” he said.

The ED is also expected to seek details of all charge-sheets that the police have submitted in courts in connection with the various cases which are currently in hearing phase as well as details of cases whose investigations are at present underway on the basis of case diaries, he said.

Once the properties are traced and attached, the ED would then initiate criminal trial against the former MP, he said.

Atiq is presently lodged at Ahmedabad Jail where he was shifted from Naini Central Jail on the instructions of Supreme Court.

Till now, police have taken action on properties worth more than ₹200 crore. These actions were taken against Atiq Ahmed under the Gangster Act. A joint team of PDA and the district administration has carried out around 60 drives against the illegal constructions and other properties, most of them have direct or indirect links to the former MP, in the district.

Along with demolishing the buildings, illegally raised by Atiq and his men, district administration has also attached several properties of him and his associates.