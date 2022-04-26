Mosque and temple in Jhansi choose harmony over noise, take down loudspeakers
In an exemplary show of communal harmony, the biggest temple and mosque in Badagaon in Jhansi district have taken down the loudspeakers from their respective premises.
The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and decided to bring down the loudspeakers, being used for decades.
The Ram Janki temple, one of the most revered temples, and Sunni Jama Masjid are both in Gandhi chowk locality, just a few metres away from each other. While the morning arti was relayed through temple, the loudspeakers were used for azaan (Muslim call for prayer) five times a day.
This decision has come at a time when the use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy. “Their initiative to promote interfaith brotherhood is heart-warming. They have lived up to the ideals of Rani Laxmi Bai which is rooted deep in the culture of Jhansi. In her army, people used to chant Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar together when they fought the British. Such was the communal harmony,” said Bhanu Sahay, the convenor of Bundelkhand Mukti Morcha.
The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass said the decision was to send out a strong message of love and brotherhood among the people. “The arti is performed every morning and evening, the bhajans are being recited regularly but without loudspeakers,” he said.
Hafiz Taj Alam said the step was the need of the hour to take down the two loudspeakers. “We have been living in harmony and this (loudspeakers) cannot be allowed to come in the way. I pray for this harmony to prevail in the country and people continue to live in peace. We have small speakers inside the mosque and ensure the sound doesn’t travel outside and remains within the mosque,” he said.
-
PhD Entrance Exam: BBAU students asked political science questions in history paper
HT Correspondent letters@htlve.com Lucknow: Candidates appearing in PhD entrance exam for history at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, registered their protest with the university, stating their question paper carried 10 questions from political science subject. The university administration admitted the faux pas and said that new questions were given to the students but students claimed that they lost valuable time in the process.
-
Contractors’ union meets CM Bommai, gives no proof of corruption
After accusing the state government of corruption, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Monday appeared to have softened its stand on its earlier charges against the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government after their meeting in Bengaluru. “We had a good discussion and submitted our list of demands to the chief minister and he reciprocated well,” KSCA president Kempanna said. He said that the CM has sought the association's cooperation to fight corruption.
-
Bengaluru school’s mandatary Bible policy triggers fresh row
A Christian school has come under fire by a right wing organisation — Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi — for making Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non- Christians. The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has launched a campaign against the Clarence High School for directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons. Speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they will abide by the laws.
-
UP has 1,277 active Covid cases with 210 new ones
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from among 94,324 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed. Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases.” “The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%. Till date, the state has reported 20,73,102 cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
-
BJP legislator slams govt over call to boycott Muslim jewellers
A day after right-wing group Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik gave a call to boycott Muslim jewellers on Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, AH Vishwanath, on Monday lashed out at the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government for not putting an end to “extra-constitutional forces” running riot in the state. Vishwanath said that the CM should not allow people like Muthalik to polarise the population.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics