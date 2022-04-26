Mosque and temple in Jhansi choose harmony over noise, take down loudspeakers

In an exemplary show of communal harmony, the biggest temple and mosque in Badagaon in Jhansi district have taken down the loudspeakers from their respective premises.

The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and decided to bring down the loudspeakers, being used for decades.

The Ram Janki temple, one of the most revered temples, and Sunni Jama Masjid are both in Gandhi chowk locality, just a few metres away from each other. While the morning arti was relayed through temple, the loudspeakers were used for azaan (Muslim call for prayer) five times a day.

This decision has come at a time when the use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy. “Their initiative to promote interfaith brotherhood is heart-warming. They have lived up to the ideals of Rani Laxmi Bai which is rooted deep in the culture of Jhansi. In her army, people used to chant Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar together when they fought the British. Such was the communal harmony,” said Bhanu Sahay, the convenor of Bundelkhand Mukti Morcha.

The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass said the decision was to send out a strong message of love and brotherhood among the people. “The arti is performed every morning and evening, the bhajans are being recited regularly but without loudspeakers,” he said.

Hafiz Taj Alam said the step was the need of the hour to take down the two loudspeakers. “We have been living in harmony and this (loudspeakers) cannot be allowed to come in the way. I pray for this harmony to prevail in the country and people continue to live in peace. We have small speakers inside the mosque and ensure the sound doesn’t travel outside and remains within the mosque,” he said.