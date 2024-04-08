Mother stabs 3 kids to death, attempts suicide in Assam; arrested

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district for allegedly killing her three minor kids including a girl, police said on Monday adding that she also tried to kill her seven-year-old sister and later tried to die by suicide. Police said the woman was arrested from an area near her house on Sunday night. Police said the accused woman was arrested from an area near her house on Sunday night

Superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das said that police received information about the incident at around 11pm on Sunday and a team of officials rushed to the area.

“Her husband was not present at home when the incident happened. As per the initial investigation, she did it out of some issues at home, however we are investigating the matter further,” he said.

According to the investigating officer, Dipak Singha, the woman stabbed her kids, aged seven, three and one, respectively, with a sharp spade.

“They were taken to a government hospital where the doctors declared her kids dead. The woman’s seven-year-old sister is getting treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition,” the investigating officer said.

The woman’s husband said that he received information about the incident from his neighbours and rushed back home. “It was too late because she had already killed all our kids. We don’t know what happened which led her to kill such innocent children,” he said.

He said that his sister-in-law, who is of the same age as their daughter, had come to their house recently. “When I left home, all the kids were playing, now three of them are dead and one is fighting at the hospital, I wish this was not real, my life is finished,” he added.

The SP said that an executive magistrate from Karimganj investigated the matter and has recovered the spade from the scene. “They also collected bloodstains from the spade, seized clothes of the victims and the accused, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination,” he said.

Police said that the woman has admitted that she killed her children. The reason for the incident is believed to be a family issue. Officials said that they have registered a case against her under Section 302 (murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The dead bodies have been sent to SMCH for postmortem process and further investigation is going on. We have recorded statements of the accused and some witnesses,” officials said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290