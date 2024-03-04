 Mother staying with decomposed body of son found in Agartala home: Police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Mother staying with decomposed body of son found in Agartala home: Police

Mother staying with decomposed body of son found in Agartala home: Police

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Mar 04, 2024 10:39 AM IST

A decomposed body of a 54-year-old man was found from his house in Agartala on Sunday, Tripura police said.

The cause of death of the man is yet to be known. (Representative file photo)

The deceased person’s mother was also living with him who was found beside her son’s body in a semi-conscious state, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sudip Sur Choudhury used to stay with his mother Kalyani Sur Choudhury.

Police said that relatives of the man had come to meet them on Sunday after they failed to elicit a response over phone for the last week or so.

The relatives suspected something was off after there was foul smell emanating from inside the house after which they informed police.

On receiving the information, a team of police officials rushed to the spot and broke open the locked door.

They found a decomposed body lying on the floor and the woman on the bed besides the body.

According to preliminary probe, police found that the woman was weak as she could have been starving.

“The cause of death of the man is yet to be known. His mother was shifted to GBP hospital. An unnatural death case was registered in the police station”, said a senior police official.

