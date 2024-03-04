Relative killed Dera Bassi woman to avenge humiliation: Police

The 50-year-old woman, who was shot dead outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on February 12, was killed at the behest of a relative to avenge humiliation endured around two years ago, said police. All three accused are facing charges under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. (iStock)

Identified as Subash, 55, a resident of Jind, Haryana, the accused is the maternal uncle of the victim’s daughter-in-law and has been arrested, said police.

According to police sources, Subash, a farmer, came to Dera Bassi two years ago to visit his niece, when he had a heated argument with the victim, Saroj, at her house.

Saroj, as per the accused’s statement, didn’t let him meet his niece, and rather tore his clothes, assaulted and abused him in front of her neighbours.

Holding a grudge ever since, Subash conspired to eliminate her. For this, he hired two shooters, including a close associate from his native village, Naresh, 40, and Akshay, 25, of Hisar, paying them around ₹25,000.

Naresh shot at Saroj: Police

A police officer said Subash turned to his close friend Naresh for help to murder Saroj.

To avenge his friend’s humiliation, Naresh, along with Akshay, took up the task. They rode by Saroj’s house on February 12, and while she was sitting outside with her neighbours, Naresh shot her dead, before fleeing towards Mubarikpur.

Having sustained two bullets – one in the stomach and another in the neck – Saroj had succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER after battling for life for three days.

An investigator said both shooters had a notorious past. While Naresh is facing over 10 criminal cases, including dacoity, attempt to murder, Excise Act and Arms Act, Akshay is named in two attempt to murder cases in Hisar and is a proclaimed offender.

With the duo yet to be nabbed, Mohali police have set out multiple teams from Dera Bassi police, besides Mohali police special branch and other wings.

Sources said the victim had indulged in numerous fights with local residents as well. She had slapped people in her neighbourhood after heated arguments on multiple occasions. As she was habitual of sitting outside her house by placing a chair in the middle of the street, quarrels with passers-by were also common, another investigator said.