Friday, Aug 16, 2024
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology to hold 20th convocation, 1,670 degrees to be awarded

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 16, 2024 07:48 PM IST

The 20th annual convocation of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, Prayagraj, will be held on Sunday at the institute campus. Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys Ltd., Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address, MNNIT officials announced on Friday.

MNNIT officials led by director Prof RS Verma (centre) addressing media persons on Friday. (HT)
MNNIT officials led by director Prof RS Verma (centre) addressing media persons on Friday. (HT)

Vivek Lall, chairperson of the board of governors (BoG) of MNNIT, will preside over the convocation ceremony virtually. Prof Sangita Srivastava, vice-chancellor of the University of Allahabad, and Prof Anand K Tyagi, vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, will be the guests of honour during the event.

Addressing media persons, Prof RS Verma shared that a total of 1,670 degrees will be awarded during the convocation, including 985 BTech, 414 MTech, 104 MCA, 29 MBA, 27 MSc, and 111 PhD degrees. These students represent various regions of the country, including the North-East and Jammu and Kashmir, he noted.

Prof Verma also mentioned that 334 female students will be among those receiving degrees. Additionally, 59 foreign students admitted through Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA), including 52 males and 7 females, as well as 15 students admitted through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), including 14 males and 1 female, will receive their degrees during the ceremony.

Meritorious students will be awarded Gold Medals at the event. A total of 34 Gold Medals will be presented to postgraduate students and 13 to undergraduate students. Furthermore, 13 sponsored Gold Medals, established by Faculty, Alumni, and Industry, will be conferred upon students for their outstanding performance.

Om Vijay Gupta of BTech (Electronics and Communication Engineering) will receive the overall Institute Gold Medal as the best student among all the BTech final-year students of the 2023 batch. He will be awarded a total of four gold medals during the ceremony.

In the Year-wise Gold Medal Category, Rishabh Gupta of BTech (Civil Engineering) for the third year, Vaibhav Kansal of BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) for the second year, and Aviral Mishra of BTech (Electrical Engineering) for the first year will be awarded gold medals.

Great placements achieved

MNNIT has established itself as a leading institute with impressive placement offers for its final-year students. The overall placement rate was 92.3%. The highest package offered was 1.35 crore per annum for BTech, 33.85 LPA for MTech, 13.58 LPA for MBA, 20.8 LPA for MSc, and 44 LPA for MCA. The average packages were 20.34 LPA for BTech, 11.9 LPA for MTech, 8.68 LPA for MBA, 9.97 LPA for MSc, and 14.28 LPA for MCA.

Top companies recruiting from MNNIT included Google, Apple, Microsoft, Uber, DE Shaw, Palo Alto Networks, CRED, Expedia, Salesforce, Amazon, Visa, C-Dot, BPCL, BEL, Qualcomm, HPCL, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, and Tata Consulting Engineers.

