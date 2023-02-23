Motive to form govt on our own in state: Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie

With the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya scheduled for February 27, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be hoping to make inroads and make amends for a below par performance in the northeastern state last time around. In 2018, BJP had won just two seats in the state. (Ernest Mawrie | Twitter)

In 2018, it had won just two seats in the state.

This time around, BJP, which was a minor partner of the National Peoples’ Party-led (NPP) coalition government, has fielded candidates in all 60 seats and hopes to emerge as the single largest party.

Days ahead of the polling, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie spoke with HT about the campaign, election issues and likely post-poll scenario.

Excerpts:

There are just few days left for campaigning to end on February 25. How is it going for BJP and what has been the response from voters?

According to reports which we have collected from entire Meghalaya, our candidates are doing well. They are working in the field, attending meetings and conducting door to door interaction with voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a roadshow in Shillong and a rally in Tura on Friday. According to inputs, all our candidates have got very good response.

BJP has put up candidates in all 60 seats for the first time in Meghalaya. Is this an attempt to establish a pan-Meghalaya presence for the party, break away from coalitions and try to form a government on its own?

The motive is to form government on our own. Our organisation strength in all constituencies is very strong and that’s why it was decided to contest from all seats. In 2018, BJP got a vote share of 9.7%, but according to our survey this time, we expect 20-25% share of the total votes. We hope to do well in all seats.

BJP has been part of the NPP-led government, which is facing allegations of large-scale corruption. Since you were also in power, opposition parties say that you can’t accuse NPP alone of corruption. How do you respond?

It is not that we are raising the issue of corruption by NPP just ahead of elections. We have been vocal on it since past two years whether its corruption in the autonomous councils in Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills or the illegal mining and transportation of coal. This has been pointed out by reports of comptroller and auditor general (CAG) as well. One needs to understand that though we were part of the government, we had just two MLAs and only one cabinet minister, and it was NPP, which was heading it and had most ministers. They are the ones who were controlling everything.

There are accusations that BJP has some secret understanding with Trinamool Congress (TMC). Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mentioned about it in his rally in Shillong. Will BJP take support of TMC to come to power?

That is not true. We can’t work together with TMC. One has seen how our party workers were targeted by TMC in West Bengal and they faced so many attacks. Rahul is dreaming. I can say that Congress and TMC will work together after the polls.

In Shillong, Rahul Gandhi stated that if BJP comes to power in Meghalaya (which is a Christian-majority state), it will attack the history, culture, language and religion of the people. What do you say to that?

One needs to understand that BJP has been in power for almost nine years at the Centre under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nothing has changed during this period. Everything including our culture and religious practices remains the same. This is the propaganda of Congress to mislead our people as they don’t have any other agenda.

You won just two seats in 2018. How many seats does BJP expect to win this time? Are you confident of forming government on your own?

I won’t take any specific number, but we will reach double digits and are hopeful of forming the government. If we are not able to form government on our own, we will join hands with like-minded parties who agree to our stance of zero-tolerance towards corruption.

Can Meghalaya expect to see a BJP chief minister this time and will that person be Ernest Mawrie?

It is for our party to decide who will get what post. Let us first win the elections. The decision on who becomes the next chief minister will be taken by the elected MLAs.

