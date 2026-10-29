Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a campaign to develop and connect 100 Naxal-affected villages in Balaghat district, with action plans being prepared to expand infrastructure and promote employment-oriented activities, officials said on Thursday. MP govt launches campaign to develop, connect 100 Naxal-affected villages in Balaghat

The 100 villages have been divided into four clusters, and personnel from various departments have been assigned the responsibility of visiting them for 14 days to assess available facilities, understand needs of the villagers, and prepare proposals for development works, an official said.

"Information is being gathered about the basic needs of the villagers, local problems, and development possibilities. Based on suggestions received from villagers, action plans are being prepared to expand infrastructure and promote employment-oriented activities in the villages," he said.

The objective of the campaign is to provide better basic amenities to the villagers, as well as expand education, health, nutrition, and livelihood opportunities, the official added.

On October 26, on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a team led by Lanji Sub-Divisional Magistrate Aditya Narayan Tiwari visited Kattipar, Satona, Bargud, and Devarbeli villages, while officials led by Baihar SDM Aniket Shandilya visited Dadeksa, Bilalkasa, Songudda, Lud, Hirri, Bharri, Sonpuri, and Bithri villages, he said.

Executive Engineer of Rural Engineering Services, Manoj Dhurve, visited Sitapar and Borwan in the Kiranpur area and interacted with villagers, while Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Affairs Shakuntala Damor inspected hostels in Ukwa-Bithli area, he added.

"Similarly, on October 28, Collector Aditya Singh visited Bargud-Satona, Keradih, Sayer, and Sanduka under the Gram Panchayat Devarbeli of Lanji development block and interacted with villagers. During the campaign, roads, bridges, drinking water, irrigation, school buildings, anganwadi buildings, and electricity are being assessed," he said.

Proposals for necessary improvements and infrastructure development will be prepared based on the status of government facilities in rural areas, with focus on exploring the potential of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, and other self-employment activities, the official informed.

"Officials have been instructed to prepare a blueprint to develop livelihood opportunities in accordance with the interests of villagers and youth and local conditions. This will help provide local employment to villagers and strengthen their economic status," he added.

Balaghat District Magistrate Aditya Singh has instructed the concerned officials to complete a tour of the allotted villages within the stipulated 14 days and prepare a detailed report, he said.

"Efforts are being made to expand basic amenities in these 100 Naxal-affected villages and ensure that villagers benefit from government schemes. Additionally, by providing education, employment, and self-employment opportunities to youth and tribal communities, the villages will be integrated into the mainstream of development," the official said.

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