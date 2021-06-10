MP police put notices with skull mark around necks of unvaccinated people

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district have been shaming residents, who have not been vaccinated yet for Covid, by hanging notices around their necks with skull signs and the warning: “Stay away from me. I have not taken my jab yet.”

Part of a “Roko Toko (stop and remind) Campaign” to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the area, the action has triggered an uproar. Residents say the administration should first ensure proper availability of vaccines before humiliating them in public. “People are not getting vaccinated as there is a limited supply of vaccines in the district. It is wrong to blame the public for that,” said Rudra Pratap Singh, a local resident.

Niwari sub-divisional police officer Santosh Patel justified the campaign. “As the unlock process has started so it is our duty to contain the spread of the virus. We are forcing people to maintain social distancing, use masks, and are now also concentrating on vaccination.” He cited the pandemic and said people should realise their duties to contain a possible third wave. Patel said vaccination is the only way to avoid the third wave. “Our motive is not to humiliate people but to (create awareness). ...we (are also) honouring people who are getting vaccinated (by giving them tri-colour badges).”