Bhopal unlocking: Markets allowed to open, night curfew to continue

Markets in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will reopen from Thursday after easing of coronavirus-induced curfew. This was announced by state minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang on Monday. Bhopal was put under 'corona curfew' on April 1 to check the spread of Covid-19 cases during the deadly second wave. The unlocking began on June 1.

According to Sarang, night curfew and weekend curfew will remain in place in the Madhya Pradesh capital. The decision was taken after a meeting with various trade unions, the minister said.

The shopkeepers and their employees have been asked to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

"The markets will reopen from Thursday. Shopkeepers will need to follow the Covid-19 protocol ensuring social distancing and wearing masks," he said.

"However, the night curfew from 8pm to 6am will continue," the minister added.

The relaxations that will come into effect in Bhopal from today will not be applicable for swimming pools and gyms. Only takeaway facility will be allowed in hotels, according to the state government.

The Madhya Pradesh government has, meanwhile, extended a ban on operation of bus services to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 15 in view of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The ban includes vehicles with all-India tourist permits, according to state government officials.

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,86,755 on Wednesday after the state reported 453 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 8,441 with the addition of 36 fatalities, according to state health department. In Bhopal, 124 people tested Covid-19 positive, which took the district's tally to 1,22,310. Two more people died due to Covid-19, which took Bhopal's death toll to 960.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 7,071, it said.

Madhya Pradesh has administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each, according to Union health ministry.