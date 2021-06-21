MSRTC to provide buses free of cost for this year’s palkhi

PUNE After the state government cancelled the annual pilgrimage (wari) to Pandharpur this year, because of the Covid-19 situation - 10 palkhis (processions) of 10 saints from across Maharashtra, will travel to Pandharpur by Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses.

This service will provided free by the MSRTC, the transport body announced on Monday.

The palkhis are slated to take off on Ashadhi Ekadashi, on July 19.

Last year, to prevent the lakhs of warkaris (pilgrims) who walk to Pandharpur from being exposed to Covid-19, the state had cancelled the on-foot pilgrimage. The palkhis were transported by bus, however, MSRTC charged the state for the buses, which in turn trickled down to temple trustees. This year, the MSRTC buses will be provided for free.

“All our 10 ST buses from different parts of the state will travel to Pandharpur on July 19. Accordingly, temple trustees will be provided an ST bus by the local MSRTC division. We have instructed our local divisional controller officers to meet with the temple committee officials and make the necessary arrangements,” said Shekhar Channe, MSRTC vice- chairman and managing director.

“For the safety of the warkaris travelling by bus, all the 10 buses will be sanitised. They will go till Wakhari village, which is outside Pandharpur. From their onwards, warkaris will walk. Face masks and sanitisers will be given to the warkaris in the buses,” he added.

Every year, tens of thousands of pilgrims walk from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur in didis (groups), all devotees of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar. There are 250 registered dindis. This year only 100 people will be allowed for the “palkhi prasthan” ceremony at Dehu and Alandi.