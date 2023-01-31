Mukhtar Ansari used his influence to purchase land at low price: ED

Mafiosi-turned politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari used his influence and terror not only for grabbing government lands but also purchased properties of farmers on low rates and got them registered in his and his kin’s name.

Mukhtar purchased properties worth several crores for mere few lakhs not only in Mau but in Ghazipur and Urai as well in the name of his son MLA Abbas Ansari, his brother-in-law Atif Raza and his company Vikas constructions, claim Enforcement Directorate officials who will soon file chargesheet against Mukhtar Ansari, and his wife Afshan after collecting evidences against them.

Enforcement Directorate has registered a case of money laundering against Mukhtar in 2021 and is carrying out investigations.

ED officials have already filled chargesheets against Mukhtar’s son Abbas Ansari, his uncle Atif Raza and company Vikas constructions.

Mukhtar was also taken on custody remand for questioning while his wife Afshan Ansari is still at large. ED has issued lookout notice against her. ED officials said that chargesheet will soon be filed against Mukhtar Ansari and his wife Afshan. Evidences against them have been collected, they added.

Till now ED has come across nine properties of Mukhtar which were purchased on rates much below the circle rates fixed by the government. One such property of ₹75 lakh was purchased by Mukhtar for only ₹28 lakh. Another land of ₹1.18 crore was purchased for only ₹27 lakh by his company.

Officials said that Mukhtar used his influence and terror among people to purchase properties on low cost. He grabbed properties worth several crores using his influence.