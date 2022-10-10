Mulayam Singh Yadav: People give up cooked food, hold puja to mourn Netaji’s death

The loss of their beloved leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, cast a pall of gloom in several areas of Varanasi, particularly those with a predominant population of Yadav and Manjhi communities. Several residents organised condolence meets and held puja on the occasion. His death is an irreparable personal loss, they said.

On Monday morning, people from the Manjhi (boatmen) community organised a unique puja on the bank of the river Ganga. They held MSY posters and prayed for his soul in knee-deep water. “It’s like losing the head of our family. We connected with Netaji. He always worked for the welfare of our community,” said Shambhu Sahani, who is from the Manjhi community.

Similarly, the Yadav community in Sir Gobardhan town decided to not cook food for three days to mourn the former CM. “We are following an age-old tradition. When a family member dies, we don’t cook food for three days. For the people of this town, Netaji was like a family member,” said Deepu Yadav, a local.

Also, special aarti sessions were organised in the district to pay tribute to the senior political leader.