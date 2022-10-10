Home / Cities / Others / Mulayam Singh Yadav: People give up cooked food, hold puja to mourn Netaji’s death

Mulayam Singh Yadav: People give up cooked food, hold puja to mourn Netaji’s death

others
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:11 PM IST

On Monday morning, people from the Manjhi (boatmen) community organised a unique puja on the bank of the river Ganga.

People from the Manjhi (boatmen) community organised a unique puja on the bank of the river Ganga to pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. (HT PHOTO)
People from the Manjhi (boatmen) community organised a unique puja on the bank of the river Ganga to pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The loss of their beloved leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, cast a pall of gloom in several areas of Varanasi, particularly those with a predominant population of Yadav and Manjhi communities. Several residents organised condolence meets and held puja on the occasion. His death is an irreparable personal loss, they said.

On Monday morning, people from the Manjhi (boatmen) community organised a unique puja on the bank of the river Ganga. They held MSY posters and prayed for his soul in knee-deep water. “It’s like losing the head of our family. We connected with Netaji. He always worked for the welfare of our community,” said Shambhu Sahani, who is from the Manjhi community.

Similarly, the Yadav community in Sir Gobardhan town decided to not cook food for three days to mourn the former CM. “We are following an age-old tradition. When a family member dies, we don’t cook food for three days. For the people of this town, Netaji was like a family member,” said Deepu Yadav, a local.

Also, special aarti sessions were organised in the district to pay tribute to the senior political leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out