Mumbai cops stop 19-year-old from ending her life

Tardeo police on Monday rescued a 19-year-old woman who was about to end her life.

The woman, who works at an eye clinic, had climbed the fifth floor of a building at Tardeo, Mumbai Central, to end her life when senior police inspector Sanjay Jagtap, assistant police inspector Arun Thorat and their team reached the spot and counselled her.

Jagtap said the woman stays in the same building. “She was married six months ago and had visited the police station many times to file complaint against her in-laws for harassment,” said Jagtap. The police had in the past called her in-laws to the police station and warned them. However, she alleged that her harassment continued.

On Monday, the woman left her house after her husband left for work and went to the terrace. Some residents then called the police and Gawde climbed to the terrace and stopped her from taking the step.

“We succeeded in convincing her. After about 20 minutes of persuasion, she stepped back,” said Jagtap. The police took the woman to hospital for counselling. “We will probe and register a case accordingly,” said Jagtap.