Mumbai: Mother carrying 1-year-old’s body in bag dies by suicide in Vashi

A 31-year-old woman from Chembur died by suicide near the Vashi creek bridge, on Thursday night. She was carrying a bag which contained the body of her one-year-old son, said police.

According to the police, the woman boarded the train towards Vashi with the bag, at Chembur station after 10pm. As the train crossed the bridge before reaching Vashi station, she jumped out with the bag.

“The fellow commuters raised an alarm and also informed the railway officers after the train reached Vashi station. The officers then rushed to the spot and found her lying near the creek. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival, by the doctors there,” said a government railway police (GRP) officer.

The woman was a homemaker, and her husband works with a construction firm. Her parents reside in Pune, said police.

“The couple had tied the knot in 2013 and the son was born a year ago. Prima facie it appears that she killed the boy by slitting its throat before boarding the train. We will question her husband and parents,” the officer said.

The Vashi GRP has registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the deceased woman. Senior GRP officers refused to comment on this case.