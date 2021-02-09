Mumbai Police to restart counselling centres for couples at all police stations

The Mumbai Police have decided to revive the dedicated counselling centres that were functional at all police stations across the city between 2012 and 2015 to resolve minor matrimonial disputes. These centres counselled couples, without letting their differences escalate and reach courts.

“We already have a help desk at every police station, based on a Supreme Court ruling, for counselling couples going through marital problems. Now these counselling centres will dedicatedly try to resolve the disputes between the couples,” said deputy commissioner of police S Chaitanya, who is Mumbai Police spokesperson.

He added that after a woman files a non-cognisable complaint, she will be able to send an application on the matrimonial problem to the counselling centre. The police officers will then hold a joint meeting with the couple and try to resolve the disputes amicably, without letting it escalate any further.

Currently, Mumbai Police have only one dedicated counselling centre at its headquarters in Crawford Market, which tries to reconcile differences between couples.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the centre received 187 applications from couples who wanted to approach the police for legal actions against their spouses.

According to a police officer, the centre resolved the issues of 18 couples.

“We had called the couples to the headquarters and tried to resolve the disputes between them to save their marriages,” said an officer from the counselling centre.

Of the 187 applications that the police received, 42 couples were sent to the police stations in their jurisdictions to record their statements for further process, while 74 others were asked to go for mutual separation. “We are in the process of counselling 15 couples at present,” the officer added.

Chaitanya said women in distress can always call the police helpline.