Rains to reduce from ‘very heavy’ to ‘moderate’

Mumbai: After a few days of anticipating very heavy rains, Mumbai’s weather is taking a turn for the calmer. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Friday, indicating the likelihood of ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in isolated places. HT Image

The three days following, from Saturday to Monday, are ‘green,’ with only moderate rain expected in the city. The maximum temperature will also see a gradual rise to 29 degrees Celsius, by Saturday in Colaba and Monday in Santacruz.

On Thursday from 8am to 8pm, the city recorded 15mm of rain in the island city, 18mm in the eastern suburbs and 26mm in the western suburbs. Lake levels increased to 18.29% on Thursday at 6am from 17.99% on Wednesday at 6am.

From June 1, Colaba has received 591.3mm of rain measuring and Santacruz has received 907.6mm, despite suffering from a significant deficit earlier this season.

“The cyclonic circulation over Gujarat and the sheer zone is still processing, so a few places in Maharashtra – in Mumbai, Thane, Dahanu and coastal Maharashtra – might receive rain in excess of 100mm on Friday. But most places will receive 80mm to 90mm of rainfall,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at private forecaster Skymet Weather.

